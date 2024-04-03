Manor Infant School fire: Police release Portsmouth man after suspected arson sees school catch ablaze
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers investigating a fire at Manor Infant School, Portsmouth arrested an 18-year-old following the incident. He has been released on conditional bail until Wednesday 3 July while enquiries continue.
A force spokesperson previously said: “We received reports of a fire at a wooden lodge on the school grounds at 7:45pm on Monday 1 April. An 18 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in police custody at this time.
“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or if you have information that could help our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240137352.” Crews from Southsea and Cosham attended the incident at 7.32pm at Manor Infant School on Inverness Road, Fratton, where a summer house was alight.
Firefighters took an hour to bring the inferno under control using two hose reel jets as nearby residents watched on. No one was injured. The summer house was destroyed by the fire.
A fire spokesperson said: “A summer house in the school grounds had fully developed. We had to gain entry before taking an hour to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is unknown.”
You can also report online by visiting: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website here.
