Police have issued a county-wide appeal to find the man and woman pictured in these CCTV images.

It comes after a 43-year-old man was approached by an unknown man and woman just after 7.05pm on Sunday 17 April outside of the Co-operative store on Bassett Green Road, Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hunting for these two suspects after a man was attacked outside a shop

The man received minor injuries as a result, police said.