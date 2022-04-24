Hampshire police hunting for these two suspects following attack in Southampton

HAMPSHIRE police are looking to track down these two people after a man was assaulted outside a shop.

Sunday, 24th April 2022

Police have issued a county-wide appeal to find the man and woman pictured in these CCTV images.

It comes after a 43-year-old man was approached by an unknown man and woman just after 7.05pm on Sunday 17 April outside of the Co-operative store on Bassett Green Road, Southampton.

The man received minor injuries as a result, police said.

Those who recognise the two suspects or who were in the area of the assault and may have seen what happened are urged to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 44220150855.

