Hampshire police incident: Officers arrest Gosport man, 55, suspected of drug driving after car crash in Heritage Way

Police have arrested a Gosport man on suspicion of drug driving after he was involved in a car crash.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers arrested the suspect about 7.00pm on Thursday, September 7 following a two-car collision in Heritage Way, Gosport.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A man in his 50s was arrested hy Hampshire police.A man in his 50s was arrested hy Hampshire police.
In a statement posted to social media, a force spokesperson said: "Within the past hour, a 55-year-old Gosport man has been arrested by our colleagues on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing, supported by DPT C Shift, on suspicion of Drug Driving after having a Road Traffic Collision on Heritage Way.

"One other vehicle was involved and thankfully there were no reported injuries.”