Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers arrested the suspect about 7.00pm on Thursday, September 7 following a two-car collision in Heritage Way, Gosport.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A man in his 50s was arrested hy Hampshire police.

In a statement posted to social media, a force spokesperson said: "Within the past hour, a 55-year-old Gosport man has been arrested by our colleagues on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing, supported by DPT C Shift, on suspicion of Drug Driving after having a Road Traffic Collision on Heritage Way.