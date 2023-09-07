Police identify multiple people who could be responsible for attacking swan at Canoe Lake on sickening video
Residents were up in arms after a disgusting video showing someone assaulting the protected creature circulated on social media. Police said the bird was abused at Canoe Lake in Southsea sometime between Friday, August 25, and Monday, August 28.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said more work is being done to catch the person responsible for the animal cruelty. He added: “We are following up on potential lines of enquiry relating to multiple named individuals.
"We have received no reports from the RSPCA of any dead or injured swans at Canoe Lake. We continue to patrol the area on a daily basis and are still seeking any witness accounts from people who were there at the time and saw what happened.
"Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting 44230354160, or can get in touch online.”