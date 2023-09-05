Hampshire police incident: Stubbington man, 33, arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and and criminal damage
Police have arrested a man in his 30s following a “domestic incident” during which he is suspected of making threats to kill.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Sep 2023
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers attended an address in Marks Road, Stubbington, and arrested a 33-year-old man. He is currently in custidy as the investigation is underway.
A force spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 9am this morning. A 33-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody at this time. Within the past couple of hours, a man from Stubbington has been arrested on suspicion of Domestic Related Threats to Kill and Criminal Damage.
"The man has been taken to our Portsmouth Custody Suite. Investigation ongoing.”