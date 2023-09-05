Watch more videos on Shots!

The force reports an increase in the number of incidents involving laser pens being shone into cockpits – which can distract or dazzle pilots andn puts the safety of everybody onboard at risk. A police spokesperson also warned that perpetrators – many of whom are children – could face prosecution.

The statements come after a number of reports from the National Air Traffic Services of laser incidents at Southampton Airport since the end of July, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Eastleigh and Hedge End Inspector, Andy Mooge, said: “This activity is highly dangerous and irresponsible during any phase of flight, however during critical times such as landings at night, it is especially dangerous.

Police have issued advice follow a surge in the dangerous behaviour.

“We are committed to investigating all reports of this type and work alongside Southampton Airport, the airlines, National Air Traffic Service and our colleagues from the National Police Air Service, to take appropriate action to tackle this type of offending.

“A large number of laser incidents involve young people whose parents are not aware their child owns a laser or believe it is a suitable toy. It is not illegal to possess a laser pen but we are keen to stress to both adults and children that these items are dangerous, especially when shone directly at an aircraft.

“Lasers are not toys - they could lead to serious visual impairment for life if used in an inappropriate way.”

• On 29 July, at around 9.35pm, a pilot reported that a laser had been shone in their direction as they were preparing for departure from a house or housing estate.

• On 11 August, just after 9pm, a green laser was shone at an aircraft as it was climbing to 500ft upon departing the airport

• On 20 August, just before 10pm, a laser was shone directly at an aircraft at around 2,000ft in the air

• On 21 August, at approximately 9.40pm, a laser was shone at an aircraft just after taking off

• On 25 August, at around 9.15pm, a laser was shone directly at an aircraft as it was landing from the Lepe / Calshot area

Hampshire Constabulary may seek a prosecution, where laser pens have been used to dazzle the pilot of an aircraft, under three pieces of legislation. These are:

• Endangering the Safety of an Aircraft contrary to Article 240 of the Air Navigation Order 2009 (A person shall not recklessly or negligently act in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft).

• Article 225 of the Air Navigation Order 2016 created the offence of direct or shine any light at any aircraft in flight in such a way that it will dazzle or distract a pilot.

