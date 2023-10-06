News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

Hampshire police incident: Three arrested in Fair Oak as police seize two Ferraris and a Land Rover in car theft investigation

Police have arrested three men after two Ferraris and a Land Rover, all thought to be stolen, were discovered.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following a report of stolen vehicles on an industrial estate, officers attended the area shortly after 10am on Wednesday, October 4.A 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested at the scene – in Allington Lane, Fair Oak – earlier this week on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

NOW READ: Police appeal launched following assault in Havant after alleged argument

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Both have since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries. Last night (October 5), a 37-year-old Southampton man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

Police seized two Ferraris and a Land Rover.Police seized two Ferraris and a Land Rover.
Police seized two Ferraris and a Land Rover.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was detained at an address in Southampton and remains in police custody at this time. As well as the arrests, three suspected stolen vehicles were also seized from the site.”The seized vehicles are; a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Ferrari F8 Tributo and a Land Rover Defender.Officers’ investigation into this incident remains ongoing at this time.