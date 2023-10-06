Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a report of stolen vehicles on an industrial estate, officers attended the area shortly after 10am on Wednesday, October 4.A 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested at the scene – in Allington Lane, Fair Oak – earlier this week on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Both have since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries. Last night (October 5), a 37-year-old Southampton man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

Police seized two Ferraris and a Land Rover.

