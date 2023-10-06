Hampshire police incident: Three arrested in Fair Oak as police seize two Ferraris and a Land Rover in car theft investigation
Following a report of stolen vehicles on an industrial estate, officers attended the area shortly after 10am on Wednesday, October 4.A 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested at the scene – in Allington Lane, Fair Oak – earlier this week on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Both have since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries. Last night (October 5), a 37-year-old Southampton man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.
"He was detained at an address in Southampton and remains in police custody at this time. As well as the arrests, three suspected stolen vehicles were also seized from the site.”The seized vehicles are; a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Ferrari F8 Tributo and a Land Rover Defender.Officers’ investigation into this incident remains ongoing at this time.