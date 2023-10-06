Police appeal launched following assault in Havant after alleged argument between man and woman
Officers investigating an assault in the Havant area are seeking to identify two key witnesses who they believe may have seen what happened.
It comes after a disturbance at an address was reported on Highclere Avenue between 11.50am and midday on October 4.
It is alleged that a verbal argument took place between a man and a woman resulting in a man being assaulted during the incident and suffering minor injuries to his arm.
The police have carried out initial enquiries, including reviewing local CCTV footage, and they have identified two women that they would like to speak with who they believe were walking along Highclere Avenue at the time of the incident.
One woman is described as being white, approximately aged between 20 and 40, with long dark hair, dressed in dark clothing and seen to be carrying a white or light-coloured bag over her right shoulder.
The second woman is described as white, approximately aged between 50 – 70, with short grey / blonde hair and seen to be wearing a blue hooded jacket
Was this you? Do you remember witnessing what had happened? If so, the police would like to speak to you as you could help with the ongoing investigation.
A 38-year-old woman from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She has since been released on conditional bail.