News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Police appeal launched following assault in Havant after alleged argument between man and woman

A man has been assaulted following an alleged verbal argument that took place in Havant.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating an assault in the Havant area are seeking to identify two key witnesses who they believe may have seen what happened.

It comes after a disturbance at an address was reported on Highclere Avenue between 11.50am and midday on October 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is alleged that a verbal argument took place between a man and a woman resulting in a man being assaulted during the incident and suffering minor injuries to his arm.

A man has been assaulted in Havant as police launch appeal.A man has been assaulted in Havant as police launch appeal.
A man has been assaulted in Havant as police launch appeal.
Most Popular

The police have carried out initial enquiries, including reviewing local CCTV footage, and they have identified two women that they would like to speak with who they believe were walking along Highclere Avenue at the time of the incident.

SEE ALSO: Road traffic collision on M3 causing heavy delays between junction 5 and 4A

One woman is described as being white, approximately aged between 20 and 40, with long dark hair, dressed in dark clothing and seen to be carrying a white or light-coloured bag over her right shoulder.

The second woman is described as white, approximately aged between 50 – 70, with short grey / blonde hair and seen to be wearing a blue hooded jacket

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Was this you? Do you remember witnessing what had happened? If so, the police would like to speak to you as you could help with the ongoing investigation.

A 38-year-old woman from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She has since been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 44230405207. Alternatively, you can submit information on the website and for more information, click here.