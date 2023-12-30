Hampshire police investigate two Eastleigh burglaries after two incidents take place hours apart
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for information following the two incidents, which took place in the Eastleigh area.
Officers attended the Acorn Social Club, in Winchester Road, Fair Oak, after an alarm sounded at around 1.15am on Thursday 28 December.
A force spokseperson said: “It was reported that two men broke into the building, causing damage to the door, before leaving when the alarm sounded. Nothing was reported stolen. Later the same morning, at around 3am, it was reported that two men broke into the Co-op store in Shakespeare Road. Again, nothing was reported as stolen.
"Officers are investigating both burglaries. We are looking see whether the burglaries are linked to one another or any other recent incidents.
Do you have any information about what happened at either of these two locations? Perhaps you were around at this time and saw something suspicious?”
If you have any information about the burglary at the Acorn Social Club, call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230527688. For the Co-op burglary, please quote the reference number 44230527710.
You can also report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.