Following a spate of anti-social behaviour in Warsash, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has enforced a dispersal order for an estate to the west of Brook Lane. The order, which allows police to move people on from a specific area, has been put in place this evening and will stay enforced until 6pm on June 8.

The order applies to Thornton Avenue, Crofton Way, Hamble Close, Mariners Way, Passage Lane and Shore Road – as well as the part of Brook Lane that runs adjacent to the estate.

According to the police, recent anti-social behaviour in this part of Warsash mainly involves vehicles being driven dangerously.

Sergeant Pete Rackham said: ‘Officers will be out on patrol in Passage Lane and the surrounding areas, where they will be engaging with any individuals present.

‘Whilst a great many will be using the area appropriately, we will be seeking to use our powers under Section 35 to disperse anyone using their vehicle in an anti-social manner and also our powers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 to warn/seize vehicles being driven as such. Officers will also consider reporting for summons should driving offences be identified.

‘Anti-social behaviour makes the lives of local people miserable, and we encourage those affected to please keep reporting this to us so we can establish the scale of the problem and determine the most effective tactics to tackle it.’

Officers have been patrolling the area, and will continue to do so to address these issues.

The dispersal authority enables police to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.