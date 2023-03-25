The theft happened at about 1.30pm on Saturday, March 11, and police have released doorbell footage from Ayling Lane, Aldershot where the theft – from next to a property – took place.

The suspect drove off in a white van.

Police want to speak to this man after building supplies were stolen from the side of a property Picture: Hampshire police

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying the man we wish to speak with.’

He is white, probably in his 40s, and of a large build.

