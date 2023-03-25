Hampshire police issue doorbell picture after building supplies are stolen
Police want to speak to this man after building supplies were stolen in Hampshire.
The theft happened at about 1.30pm on Saturday, March 11, and police have released doorbell footage from Ayling Lane, Aldershot where the theft – from next to a property – took place.
The suspect drove off in a white van.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying the man we wish to speak with.’
He is white, probably in his 40s, and of a large build.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to phone 101, or submit information via the police’s website, with reference 44230098294.