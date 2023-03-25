A fight in Eastern Road at the junction with Langstone Road on Tuesday at 10.16am saw emergency services race to the scene where one man was arrested and a 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries, according to police.

‘A 34-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue,’ a police spokeswoman told The News.

An 88-year-old resident who saw emergency services at the location, said: ‘I’ve never seen this sort of activity anywhere – odd. I’ve never seen so many cars and must assume it was serious.’

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, that may assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 with reference 44230112256.

