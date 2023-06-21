Hampshire police launch appeal after brawl erupts outside Winchester restaurant The Giggling Squid
The fracas took place on Friday, June 16 in The Square, Winchester outside The Giggling Squid restaurant – near Winchester Cathedral. Police are looking for witnesses as the group dispersed and fled before officers arrived at the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Winchester last week.
‘Officers were called just after 9pm on Friday, 16 June, to reports of a large group fighting outside The Giggling Squid, The Square. Before officers arrived on scene, the group split into two and dispersed with one group travelling toward High Street and the other toward the cathedral. We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for any information that could assist our enquiries. Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident?’
Anyone with information is should call 101 quoting reference 44230239751, or make a report via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.