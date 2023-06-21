News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Hampshire police launch appeal after brawl erupts outside Winchester restaurant The Giggling Squid

Hampshire police are investigating an ‘affray’ which saw a ‘large group’ fight outside a restaurant.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

The fracas took place on Friday, June 16 in The Square, Winchester outside The Giggling Squid restaurant – near Winchester Cathedral. Police are looking for witnesses as the group dispersed and fled before officers arrived at the scene.

NOW READ: Six in total have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Hampshire after man sustains serious injuries to neck

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Winchester last week.

Police are looking for witnesses after a 'large' group fight in Winchester.Police are looking for witnesses after a 'large' group fight in Winchester.
Police are looking for witnesses after a 'large' group fight in Winchester.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Officers were called just after 9pm on Friday, 16 June, to reports of a large group fighting outside The Giggling Squid, The Square. Before officers arrived on scene, the group split into two and dispersed with one group travelling toward High Street and the other toward the cathedral. We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for any information that could assist our enquiries. Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident?’

Anyone with information is should call 101 quoting reference 44230239751, or make a report via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.