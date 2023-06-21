Officers have arrested six men in total in connection with a serious assault that happened on Monday (June 19). The arrests come after a 60-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his neck and torso on Burgoyne Road, Southampton.

Two 18-year-old men, two 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, all from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All six have now been released from police custody on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to continue.

The bail includes strict conditions which must be adhered to, including curfews and restrictions on entering certain areas of the city while our investigation is ongoing. Those involved will be required to report to custody throughout the course of the investigation and a breach of any of their bail conditions can result in further arrest.

Police have said that bail has been deemed necessary to allow enough time to conduct and progress a thorough investigation, with officers currently following up extensive lines of enquiries. Section 60 powers were enforced across the city in response to the incident and were in place for a 12-hour period between 2.07pm on Monday afternoon and 2.07am on Tuesday morning, allowing officers to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search. During this time, 28 searches were completed.

District Commander, Superintendent Phil Lamb, said: ‘I would like to thank the local community for its continued patience, co-operation and understanding as we continue our enquiries into this incident.

‘We fully appreciate and understand that this incident will have caused significant concern, which is why we have ensured a high-visibility police presence in the area, which will continue over the coming days and in to the weekend.

