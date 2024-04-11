Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is urging the public to help identify the individuals pictured in connection with an incident which took place in February.

A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these two people, or perhaps recognise the clothing they are wearing? We would like to identify them as part of our enquiries into the attempted thefts of a three-wheeled motorbike and a moped in Winchester. The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday 17 February. It was reported that there was an ongoing attempt to steal the two vehicles in Garden Lane.

Police are looking for these people in connection with the theft of a three-wheeled motorbike and a moped in Winchester.

“Officers attended and recovered the vehicles. The three-wheeled motorbike had been taken from Middle Brook Street, and the moped had been taken from Garden Lane. We are investigating this incident and have been carrying out various enquiries since this was reported to us. We have now released images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. We appreciate the images are blurry, but do you recognise them or their clothing? Do you have any information about what happened that day?”