Thampet Kalas, 31, of no fixed abode, was charged with six counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and two counts of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Friday 16 February and pleaded guilty to all eight charges.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The court heard he was found with five wraps of crack cocaine and four wraps of heroin at Gordon Place on 14 February. Meanwhile, on 23 October last year, Kalas was found with a knife, 14 wraps of crack cocaine and eight wraps of heroin on Station Road, Aldershot. On 22 August last year, he had a blade, 18 wraps of heroin and 10 wraps of crack cocaine in his possession on Lysons Road.”

Kalas appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Monday 8 April and was jailed for a total of 44 months.

PC Dan Bilton, from Hart and Rushmoor District CID, said: “We take drug activity and knife crime extremely seriously and I’m pleased to say that this sentence means another drug dealer will be off our streets for a significant period of time. I hope the result highlights that our officers will do everything in their power to ensure Hart and Rushmoor is not targeted by drugs networks.