Hampshire police launch search for Havant woman Sarah Bulman, 40, over concern for welfare
Police have found a 40-year-old woman who went missing for Havant.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 09:51 GMT
Sarah Bulman from Havant was last seen at 3.30pm on Monday, November 20 on Marchwood Road. The force launched an appeal to find her – citing concern for her welfare – but she has now been found.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Last night we appealed for information to help find Sarah Bulman who was missing from Havant. We're pleased to tell you she has now been found.”