Hampshire police launch search for Havant woman Sarah Bulman, 40, over concern for welfare

Police have found a 40-year-old woman who went missing for Havant.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 09:51 GMT

Sarah Bulman from Havant was last seen at 3.30pm on Monday, November 20 on Marchwood Road. The force launched an appeal to find her – citing concern for her welfare – but she has now been found.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Last night we appealed for information to help find Sarah Bulman who was missing from Havant. We're pleased to tell you she has now been found.”

She has now been found.

