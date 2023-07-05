Hayley, aged 17, was last seen at approximately 8pm on, Tuesday July 4 on Gordon Avenue in Southampton.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with us.’

Hayley, who is from Southampton, is described as white, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, of large build and has dark hair with white blonde patches at the front.

It is believed that she is likely to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and black trainers. She may also be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone that has seen Hayley, or has information about her whereabouts that they believe could assist police enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44230268401.