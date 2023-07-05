News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Hampshire police launch search for missing girl last seen in Southampton citing concern for her welfare

Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since yesterday evening – leading to ‘concern’ for her well-being.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

Hayley, aged 17, was last seen at approximately 8pm on, Tuesday July 4 on Gordon Avenue in Southampton.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with us.’

NOW READ: Self-styled ‘assassin’ from Hampshire inspired by Star Wars to attack late Queen, court hears

Hayley was last seen in Southampton yesterday evening.Hayley was last seen in Southampton yesterday evening.
Hayley was last seen in Southampton yesterday evening.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hayley, who is from Southampton, is described as white, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, of large build and has dark hair with white blonde patches at the front.

It is believed that she is likely to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and black trainers. She may also be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone that has seen Hayley, or has information about her whereabouts that they believe could assist police enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44230268401.

You can also submit information via the Hampshire police website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.