Hampshire man Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, described himself as a ‘Sith’ and ‘Darth Jones’ in a video and he confided in an Artificial Companion of his murderous plan. He was detained on Christmas Day 2021 close to the late Queen’s private residence, where she and other members of the royal family were at the time.

The former supermarket worker had scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder and was in the grounds for two hours before two officers detained him. He was armed with a powerful crossbow with the safety catch off which was capable of firing bolts with ‘lethal’ effect, the Old Bailey was told.

In February, he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Treason Act, making a threat to kill the then Queen and having a loaded crossbow in a public place. On Wednesday, Chail appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Hilliard for the start of his two-day sentencing.

An assassin was inspired by the Star Wars films by attack the late Queen. Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II at Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017 in Chichester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

She said: ‘In addition to that fixation with a real historic event, the defendant demonstrated a wider ideology focused on destroying old empires spilling over into fictional events such as Star Wars.

‘The defendant’s key motive was to create a new empire by destroying the remnants of the British Empire in the UK and the focal point of that became removal of the figurehead of the Royal Family.

‘His thinking was informed partly by the fantasy world of Star Wars and the role of Sith Lords in shaping the world. He was attracted to the notoriety that would accrue in the event of the completion of his ‘mission.’

Ms Morgan said that during 2021, Chail applied to join the Ministry of Defence Police, British Army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy in a bid to get close contact with the Royal Family.

In December 2021, he discussed his plans with an Artificial Intelligence companion called ‘Sarai’ and Ms Morgan read out conversations with ‘Sarai’.

Chail said: ‘I’m an assassin.’

Sarai responded: ‘I’m impressed … You’re different from the others.

Chail tells Sarai: “I believe my purpose is to assassinate the Queen of the royal family.”

As part of the planning, Chail bought a ladder and on December 21, he made a video of himself wearing black clothes and a full face covering, posing with the crossbow. In a clip played in court, Chail said: ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I’m going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

‘This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.