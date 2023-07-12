News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police launch search for Portsmouth man wanted in class A drug supply investigation

Police are looking for a Portsmouth man who is wanted in connection with a drug supply investigation.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have appealed to the public to help locate Robert Boxall, 34, who is thought to be in the Portsmouth area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Can you help us find a wanted man from Portsmouth? Robert Colin Boxall, 34, is wanted in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs. He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of large build and with shaven, short grey hair.

Robert Boxall, 34, is wanted in connection with the supply of class A drugs.Robert Boxall, 34, is wanted in connection with the supply of class A drugs.
“We are making enquiries to locate him and are turning to the public for assistance. Officers believe he is likely to still be in the Portsmouth area. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230235319.”

Alternatively, you can also submit information online by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The police spokesperson added that anyone found to be assisting Boxall to evade the force could also be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.