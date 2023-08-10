News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police launch witness appeal after 64-year-old man attacked in Southsea

Police are looking for witnesses after a man in his 60s was attacked in Southsea – leaving him with multiple injuries.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read

The 64-year-old victim was assaulted on Sackville Street, Somerstown, on the evening of Tuesday, August 8, and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crime to come forward.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are looking for two men and a woman who were seen in the area around the time of the violent onslaught.

A force spokesperson said: “A 64 year-old man was assaulted on Sackville Street leaving him with an injury to his arm and scratches to his face on Tuesday evening at some point between 7:30-8:30pm. Two men and a woman were seen in the area at the time. If you know who they are or saw what happened please call 101 quoting 44230320058.”

