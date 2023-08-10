Hampshire police launch witness appeal after 64-year-old man attacked in Southsea
The 64-year-old victim was assaulted on Sackville Street, Somerstown, on the evening of Tuesday, August 8, and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crime to come forward.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are looking for two men and a woman who were seen in the area around the time of the violent onslaught.
A force spokesperson said: “A 64 year-old man was assaulted on Sackville Street leaving him with an injury to his arm and scratches to his face on Tuesday evening at some point between 7:30-8:30pm. Two men and a woman were seen in the area at the time. If you know who they are or saw what happened please call 101 quoting 44230320058.”