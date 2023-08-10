The thief – Michael Chandler, 38, of Kite Close in Waterlooville – stole a range of food, alcohol and electrical appliances during the spree. He targeted shops in Waterlooville, Denmead and Cowplain, causing damage to one of them. He also failed to answer bail on two seperate occassions, according to a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, August 7.

Chandler admitted to stealing products including bottles of alcohol, razors, two vacuum cleaners, and a TV, from Asda in Waterlooville between 17 August and 26 November 2022. In addition he damaged a plastic screen at WH Smith in Waterlooville on 22 May this year.

Michael Chandler, from Waterlooville, has been jailed for a year following a shoplifting spree.

He also admitted stealing alcohol, meat, and other groceries from the One Stop on Hart Plain Avenue in Waterlooville, and the Co-Op stores in Denmead and Cowplain between 24 May and 12 July this year.

Sergeant Eleanor Waller from Waterlooville’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ”This court result sends a clear message to opportunistic thieves that this kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated. We’re working closely with local businesses, both big and small, to make sure that incidents are reported to us and that we can take action wherever possible, especially against repeat offenders.

"These types of crimes matter to our local communities and our relentless pursuit of criminals will continue so that we can address their concerns”.