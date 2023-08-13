Hampshire police called for assistance over concern for a man who was in the water by South Parade Pier, Southsea following an emergency incident

A photograph seen by the news shows a man emerging from the water fully-clothed, accompanied by RNLI volunteers. Police officers, muliple coastguard teams and paramedics attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard's assistance was requested by Hampshire Police in an incident at South Parade Pier. Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams, Portsmouth lifeboats, the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Southsea Central Lifeguards, and South Central Ambulance were sent. A casualty was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”