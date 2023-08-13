News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police, lifeboats, Coastguard helicopter and ambulance called to South Parade Pier - as casualty taken to hospital

Lifeboats, an ambulance and a helicopter were called to the Southsea seafront yesterday – with a casualty taken to hospital.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST

Hampshire police called for assistance over concern for a man who was in the water by South Parade Pier, Southsea following an emergency incident

A photograph seen by the news shows a man emerging from the water fully-clothed, accompanied by RNLI volunteers. Police officers, muliple coastguard teams and paramedics attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard's assistance was requested by Hampshire Police in an incident at South Parade Pier. Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams, Portsmouth lifeboats, the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Southsea Central Lifeguards, and South Central Ambulance were sent. A casualty was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: “We were called at 1.36pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday 12 August) to a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in the water near South Parade Pier. Officers attended.”