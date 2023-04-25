News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police name man charged after person stabbed in London Road

A man has been charged with stabbing a man in his 40s and will appear at crown court later this week.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST

The charges come after a man in his 40s was injured during an isolated incident in London Road at approximately 5.40pm on April 23.

Darryl Francis Ball, aged 46, of no fixed abode has been charged with section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court today, where he was remanded in custody.

Police.Police.
Ball is due to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 26 May.