Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary was called to separate incidents in Waverley Road and St Catherine Street, both in Southsea, earlier this year.

In connection with both incidents, Ren Howes, 29, of Surrey Street in Croydon, has now been charged with three counts of dwelling burglary, two counts of attempted dwelling burglary, one count of taking a vehicle without consent and one count of possession of a controlled drug of Class A.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We were called at approximately 12.20am on Thursday, February 9, to a report that someone had attempted to break into a flat on Waverley Road via the front door. Nothing was taken and no-one was injured.

‘These charges are also in connection with an incident on Tuesday, January 17. In the early hours of the morning entry was gained to a property on St. Catherine Street and a number of sets of keys were taken, as well as a phone and jewellery. A vehicle was also taken from outside of the property.

‘The charges come as part of an investigation by Op Hawk, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s dedicated burglary team.’

Howes has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, February 13.

