PC Liam Porter, 40, is accused of a single count of sexual assault after allegedly walking up behind the woman and smacking her bottom in front of two witnesses.

The incident was said to have taken place after a rural training exercise at 1am on January 18 in Clanfield, Basingstoke Magistrates' Court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

PC Porter, of Lymington, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared at court.

He will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on August 9 when a date for trial will be set down.

The officer was released on bail with the condition not to contact the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He is suspended from duty by Hampshire Constabulary.

The force confirmed PC Porter is a serving officer and the offence is alleged to have occurred while on duty.