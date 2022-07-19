Hampshire police released the identity of the deceased yesterday as Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, who died following an incident at an address in Botley Drive, Leigh Park.

The incident sparked a murder investigation with two 26-year-old women – one from Havant and one from Paulsgrove – arrested on Sunday.

The female from Havant was arrested on suspicion of murder and the Paulsgrove woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Two days on from the death, police are still interrogating the suspects who remain in police custody, the force has confirmed.

No charges have been brought against either of them yet.

A scene remains in place at the address on Botley Drive and officers will be conducting patrols throughout the day while detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Detective Inspector Elizabeth Brunt said: ‘We are appealing again to the public for anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward and speak to us if they haven’t already done so.

‘We’re particularly interested to hear from anyone who was driving through the area between 6pm on Saturday July 16 and 8am on Sunday July 17 who may have seen anything suspicious or has dash cam footage.

‘Similarly, if you have ring doorbell or CCTV footage or were in the Botley Drive area at the times specified and have information that could help our investigation, please get in touch.

‘We would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to establish exactly what happened and that we do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.’

On Monday Frankie’s family paid tribute to him in a statement, which read: ‘Frankie was a loving father, brother and son. He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.

‘Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated.

‘We would like to request some privacy and time to process what has happened.’

