PC Nadia Thurley, who serves Hampshire Constabulary, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning to face two counts of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

The 28-year-old of Kingfield Green, Woking, in Surrey, is alleged to have committed the offences in the Marchwood area of Hampshire on July 5 and 25, 2021.

A Hampshire police spokesman has confirmed that Thurley has been suspended from duty.

District Judge Peter Greenfield committed the case to be heard at Southampton Crown Court on January 6 and released the defendant on bail until then.

He told her: ‘I will grant you bail to the crown court until January 6, it’s unconditional bail.’