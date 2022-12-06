Blayne-Jaydon Shanahan and Saqif Chowdhury were sentenced to 15 years in prison combined after down shocking incidents in Southsea and Drayton – leaving victims ‘shaken’ and ‘upset’.

Both men entered a property in Down End, Drayton, at 4.15am last Tuesday. Victims woke up threats and demands to hand over money.

Blayne-Jaydon Shanahan, 21, of Grove Road North, and Saqif Chowdhury, 19, of Stafford Road, Staffordshire, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison combined following two 'terrifying' burglaries in Drayton and Southsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A 19-year-old man was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital after being stabbed in the shoulder with a knife, while also receiving minor injuries to his chest and hip.

A woman, 22, was also assaulted and suffered a minor knee injury. Shanahan, 21, of Grove Road North, and Chowdhury, 19, of Stafford Road, Staffordshire, made off with several watch boxes and between £200-£300 in cash.

The following day, police received a report of two men forcing their way into a house in Fawcett Road, Southsea, at 4.10am – demanding money from a man, 24, and attacking him. He received injuries to his arm, elbow and hand, while another woman, 48, received a minor injury to her arm.

The pair stole a PlayStation 5, a mobile phone and some keys. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s eastern criminal investigation department tracked down Shanahan and Chowdhury.

Blayne-Jaydon Shanahan, 21, of Grove Road North, has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard last Friday patrolling officers in Southsea spotted the pair on bikes acting suspiciously last Wednesday morning. The men saw the officers and tried to flee along Brittania Road North.

The pair were caught and detained after a short chase. They matched the descriptions given by the victims.

Shanahan and Chowdhury were charged following the results of forensic evidence. They pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary.

Shanahan has now been sentenced to nine years in prison, while Chowdhury will spend six years in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

Saqif Chowdhury, 19, of Stafford Road, Staffordshire, will spend the next six years in a young offenders’ institution.. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Detective Constable Jennivy Hodge, who led the investigation, said: ‘I’m pleased with this sentence and that Shanahan and Chowdhury will now face the consequences for the crimes they have committed.

‘These burglaries were terrifying ordeals for the occupants of the properties involved, who were assaulted in their own homes where they should have been safe from harm.

‘I am grateful for the quick work of officers which ensured that both men were brought into custody swiftly and would like to thank everyone involved in this case for their hard work, which has ensured that two violent offenders will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison.

‘The victims were understandably left shaken and upset as a result of these incidents and I hope that these sentences will help them to move forward. For the wider community, I hope that these sentences reassure people that we take all crimes of this nature incredibly seriously and will do everything we can to ensure that violent offenders are brought to justice.’