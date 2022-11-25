Police Sergeant Peter Rackham, from Fareham, took a primary role in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s response to the murder of Sarah Everard last year.

PS Rackham, alongside other colleagues from across the constabulary, put significant resource and focus on the topic of violence against women and girls (VAWG) with it being recognised as a priority area for the force. He built a partnership approach to tackling predatory behaviour in the night-time economy; playing a key role in being an early adopter of a training scheme – which entailed working with partner agencies to develop a training product for student officers, licensees and door staff to equip them for the safe reopening of bars and clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Havant fugitive Trevor McCurdy who went on run jailed for 13 years for sexually abusing two girls

Police Sergeant Peter Rackham (right) with acting Chief Constable Ben Snuggs. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

During this time, PS Rackham also led the charge on the ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme – which allows people who feel threatened in venues to discreetly leave, either with the help of staff or via an app.

At the recent Chief Constable's Award Ceremony at the Police Training Headquarters in Netley, he was congratulated by acting Chief Constable Benjamin Snuggs for his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS Rackham said: ‘I am really happy for this work to be recognised, however I want to state that this work would be nothing if the policing family, and partners, did not respond so well to following the guiding principles laid out in the work I performed.

‘I have seen first-hand how our approach has supported vulnerable people and deterred perpetrators from committing offences. Licensed premises, police officers and the public have a huge role to play in calling out perpetrator behaviours and supporting women and girls in the community and we are now regularly seeing some fantastic work between everyone to achieve this.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth FC and Southampton join forces to urge males to end violence and sexist behaviour to women