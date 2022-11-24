Trevor McCurdy, of Havant, disappeared after two days of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in mid-May before changing his appearance. The 69-year-old molested two girls and faced five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration, between 2020 and 2021. He was also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90 relating to four counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14. He faced an additional charge of failing to surrender after going on the run.

Police finally found McCurdy after nearly five months in October. The force made a number of appeals for information following his disappearance with a number of sightings. A £1,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers to find the fugitive

Trevor McCurdy. Pic Hants police

Now, seven months on from his trial, McCurdy has finally faced justice. Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court he was jailed for 13 years and handed a five-year extended licence by judge William Ashworth after being convicted of the offences. A sexual harm prevention order was also made.