According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man approached police outside Tokyo Joe’s nightclub in Guildhall Walk on November 12 last year to say he had been assaulted in the smoking area of the club.

Today, officers have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to – and believe he could be crucial to their investigation.

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘It was reported a man approached him in the smoking area and started talking to him before punching the victim in the face twice. The victim sustained minor injuries to his face.

‘Following an initial investigation we are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to this incident.

‘We would like to speak with this person as they may have information relevant to our investigation. We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault.’

The attacker was described to police as being a slim, white male in his early to mid 20s, about 5ft 8in tall with dark, short hair and wearing all black clothing. The incident took place at around 1.20am on Saturday, November 12 last year.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 44220459853. You can also submit information about a crime online via the police website.