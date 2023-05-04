News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
39 minutes ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
47 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Man arrested for having knuckle duster and CS canister after police suspicions alerted when smelling cannabis

A man was arrested for having a knuckle duster and a CS canister after police carried out a stop and search this morning after smelling cannabis coming from a nearby group while carrying out patrols.

By Steve Deeks
Published 4th May 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:20 BST

Officers suspicions were alerted when they saw a group of people by the cathedral in Winchester at around 2am. Officers engaged with the group before an 18-year-old woman was located with a quantity of cannabis – with her given a community resolution.

READ NOW: Robbery arrests

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The group were detained for a search, and a knuckle duster, a CS canister, and cannabis were located on a 21-year-old man from Winchester,’ a police statement said. ‘He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, and possession of a Class B drug. He remains in custody at this time.’

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)
Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Knuckle duster attack update

SEE ALSO: Man grooms boys

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.