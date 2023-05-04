Man arrested for having knuckle duster and CS canister after police suspicions alerted when smelling cannabis
A man was arrested for having a knuckle duster and a CS canister after police carried out a stop and search this morning after smelling cannabis coming from a nearby group while carrying out patrols.
Officers suspicions were alerted when they saw a group of people by the cathedral in Winchester at around 2am. Officers engaged with the group before an 18-year-old woman was located with a quantity of cannabis – with her given a community resolution.
‘The group were detained for a search, and a knuckle duster, a CS canister, and cannabis were located on a 21-year-old man from Winchester,’ a police statement said. ‘He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, and possession of a Class B drug. He remains in custody at this time.’
