Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward following an incident outside the Sunshine Inn pub in Havant Road, Farlington.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, a fight broke out and a woman in her 60s tried to stop it – being injured herself in the process.

SEE ALSO: Man gets jail warning after machete brawl in JD Sports in Portsmouth

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘On Saturday, June 4 at approximately 11.30pm a fight broke out outside of the Sunshine Inn pub on Havant Road. A woman in her 60s tried to intervene and suffered an injury to her wrist as a result.

‘Officers attended and arrested an 18-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed object in a public place, and an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of affray. Both men have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

Police have now released a CCTV image of somebody they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

They believe the man, who was seen in the area at the time, could have information to assist with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone one who knows who this person is – or is the person in the photo – is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44220221522.