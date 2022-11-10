Rutendo Matengambiri, 21, was involved in the scrap that left him floored in JD Sports in Commercial Road on June 24 before he chased after his rivals with the blade. Matengambiri, of Stanley Road, Stamshaw, admitted possessing a knife in a public place during an appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard how staff were forced to call police after men - two of whom had knives - were fighting inside the store. ‘The defendant entered the store and engaged with a man with a machete. There were then two further males and there was some kind of issue with the other gentleman,’ prosecutor Laura Jenking-Rees said.

SEE ALSO: Dog owner guilty after girl attacked

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Matengambiri was then ‘pushed to the floor’ when his weapon was exposed. ‘When on the floor the knife fell out his pocket. He picked up his knife and ran out the store chasing the men,’ Ms Jenking-Rees said. ‘There was a risk of serious disorder.’

The defendant had a charge of affray dropped against him, with the prosecutor explaining this was because he was ‘effectively the person who was assaulted in the store’. But she added: ‘He brought the knife into the store.’

Matengambiri had no previous for knife offences but was currently serving a suspended sentence handed out in July last year. With it issued in the crown court it meant the defendant’s case had to be sent to the higher court for sentence.

Presiding magistrate Ronald Whitehill told the court: ‘We decline jurisdiction. You will have an all-options report to go to crown court.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matengambiri was told his sentence date would be on December 9 with him granted unconditional bail. ‘If you commit any offence while on bail your sentence could be greater,’ Mr Whitehill said.