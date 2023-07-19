News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with Basingstoke sexual assault

Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault incident in which a 19-year-old woman was attacked.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST

The public appeal comes after three men entered a shop earlier this month, one of whom commited the assault.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We are looking to speak with him in connection with a sexual assault in Basingstoke. On 4 July, between 11.15am and 11.30am, three men entered JD Sport in Festival Place. One of them men has then sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman.

Police are looking for the man in these images following a sexual assault in Basingstoke.Police are looking for the man in these images following a sexual assault in Basingstoke.
“The man is described as being black, aged in his 30s, around 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build, and very short hair. He was wearing a blue and white jumper with blue tracksuit bottoms.”

The force is asking anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

Call 101 quoting reference 44230267744 or submit information online here. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.