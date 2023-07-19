The public appeal comes after three men entered a shop earlier this month, one of whom commited the assault.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We are looking to speak with him in connection with a sexual assault in Basingstoke. On 4 July, between 11.15am and 11.30am, three men entered JD Sport in Festival Place. One of them men has then sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman.

Police are looking for the man in these images following a sexual assault in Basingstoke.

“The man is described as being black, aged in his 30s, around 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build, and very short hair. He was wearing a blue and white jumper with blue tracksuit bottoms.”

The force is asking anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

