Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones says that the force has reached its target to recruit 600 additional police officers – which itself was 102 more than the government’s uplift target of 498 new officers

She said: ‘As Police Commissioner, increasing police numbers to keep you and your family safe has been my number one priority in my Police and Crime Plan, More Police Safer Streets, since being elected in May 2021.

‘Since day one, the public told me they want to see more police and have safer streets, and that’s why I increased the target for the force.

New officers training at Netley in Hampshire Picture: Hampshire police

‘I’m delighted to announce today that the force has now surpassed the government’s target and recruited a net increase of 600 officers, which is over and above replacing those who leave or retire.

‘It has been the largest recruitment drive the force has ever delivered. The new recruits I have met have been passionate and eager to start their careers catching criminals and making the streets safer; it is clear they have joined the job to keep communities safe from harm. These extra 600 are the first step.

‘I have since announced another 50 will be recruited in the coming year as part of my 2023/24 budget plan. But I want to go further; I want to get to 1,000 as quickly as we possibly can.’

The police and crime panel agreed to support Mrs Jones’ tax rise for a Band D household on February 27, to allow her to fund 50 additional police officers to enhance policing visibility.

Hampshire's chief constable Scott Chilton and police and crime commissioner Donna Jones

These additional 50 officers would be recruited by the end of March 2024 in operational roles, Mrs Jones said at the police and crime panel on February 23.

There are 3,403 officers in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, compared to 2,775 in March 2020. Of the recruits, 45.55 per cent are female, and 38 per cent of the HIOWC forces are female, not including PCSOs or police staff.

Cutbacks during the Tory government’s austerity programme saw almost 1,000 officer and staff posts cut between 2010 and 2014, with further cuts after that. Now the uplift is hoping to reverse that trend.

One of the new recruits is PC Callum Ridley-Stuart, a 25-year-old who joined the force in 2022. Previously, Callum worked in a gym, but when the opportunity arose to join the police, he couldn’t resist applying for his dream job and following his dad’s steps.

PC Callum Ridley-Stuart from Southampton Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Picture: Hampshire police

PC Ridley-Stuart said: ‘It’s a very rewarding role. Getting to see people at what could be their lowest point and knowing you are the person to help them through it and make that difference is really rewarding.

‘There are days when you go home feeling very satisfied with the work you’ve done that day. I don’t think there’s a feeling like it.

Speaking about the training, Callum said: ‘You build quite a close bond with those around you, going into quite an intense role. Everyone has a mix of backgrounds. Everyone has been very supportive.

‘My advice to someone who is thinking about joining the police would be to take that jump, take that step. It’s unlike any job you’ve ever done or will probably ever do.

