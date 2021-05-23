Hampshire police seal off Petersfield Cemetery after human remains found in 'unexpected circumstances'

POLICE have launched an investigation after suspected human remains were found in ‘unexpected circumstances’ at a cemetery.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:56 am

The discovery was made at Petersfield Cemetery on Friday, May 21, according to a spokesman for Hampshire police.

Officers have sealed off a small area of the cemetery and set up two forensics tents.

A small mound of earth has also been taped off.

Police appeal

The force spokesman said: ‘Police were called at midday on Friday 21 May by workers at Petersfield Cemetery who had discovered suspected human remains in unexpected circumstances.

‘Officers are making enquiries.’

