Hampshire police seal off Petersfield Cemetery after human remains found in 'unexpected circumstances'
POLICE have launched an investigation after suspected human remains were found in ‘unexpected circumstances’ at a cemetery.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:56 am
The discovery was made at Petersfield Cemetery on Friday, May 21, according to a spokesman for Hampshire police.
Officers have sealed off a small area of the cemetery and set up two forensics tents.
A small mound of earth has also been taped off.
The force spokesman said: ‘Police were called at midday on Friday 21 May by workers at Petersfield Cemetery who had discovered suspected human remains in unexpected circumstances.
‘Officers are making enquiries.’