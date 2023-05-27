Hampshire police slaps Ferrari 458 driver with £100 fine who joked 'his staff would pay for him'
A supercar driver was slapped with a fine for not having a front number plate.
Special Constables reported the incident on their Twitter account this afternoon. The motorist was reportedly dismissive of his punishment, despite his car not having a front number plate.
They said: ‘Had words with a Ferrari 458 driver last night who told me his car wasn’t designed to have a front number plate so why should he try to fit one?
‘Ticket, £100, issued which he told me his staff would pay for him. Hopefully they’ll deal with the DVLA when they contact him too.’