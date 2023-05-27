Special Constables reported the incident on their Twitter account this afternoon. The motorist was reportedly dismissive of his punishment, despite his car not having a front number plate.

They said: ‘Had words with a Ferrari 458 driver last night who told me his car wasn’t designed to have a front number plate so why should he try to fit one?

The Ferrari 458 stopped by police. Picture: Hampshire Specials.

‘Ticket, £100, issued which he told me his staff would pay for him. Hopefully they’ll deal with the DVLA when they contact him too.’

