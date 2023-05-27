News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police slaps Ferrari 458 driver with £100 fine who joked 'his staff would pay for him'

A supercar driver was slapped with a fine for not having a front number plate.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th May 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 15:22 BST

Special Constables reported the incident on their Twitter account this afternoon. The motorist was reportedly dismissive of his punishment, despite his car not having a front number plate.

They said: ‘Had words with a Ferrari 458 driver last night who told me his car wasn’t designed to have a front number plate so why should he try to fit one?

The Ferrari 458 stopped by police. Picture: Hampshire Specials.The Ferrari 458 stopped by police. Picture: Hampshire Specials.
The Ferrari 458 stopped by police. Picture: Hampshire Specials.
‘Ticket, £100, issued which he told me his staff would pay for him. Hopefully they’ll deal with the DVLA when they contact him too.’

