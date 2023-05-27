News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day

Watch: Police storm Horndean house in drugs raid arresting man and seizing nearly £12,000 in cash

Police stormed a house and arrested a man in an early morning drugs raid.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 11:11 BST

Officers carried out the drugs warrant in Oak Leaf Way, Horndean, on Thursday morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the 7am search was ordered after receiving intelligence about drug-related activity.

She added: ‘We seized nearly £12,000 in cash from the address as well as mobile phones and items believed to be as a result of proceeds of crime. A 29-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Dispersal order issued yet again as youths wreak havoc

Police lining up to storm the house in Horndean. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police lining up to storm the house in Horndean. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police lining up to storm the house in Horndean. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular

‘He has been released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.’ Police have released video footage of officers storming into the house, with Havant, Waterlooville and East Hampshire Chief Inspector Habib Rahman stating that officers are acting on the concerns of the public and that they will continue to clamp down on drug trafficking.

He said drug crime can lead to other offences such as domestic abuse, theft and violence. A police spokeswoman added: ‘This forms part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related harm and supply across Waterlooville, following information submitted by you via our recent community survey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Boy arrested for burglary and stealing a vehicle

‘We want to reassure you that we are listening and acting on your concerns. We encourage you to please keep reporting information to us about drugs supply and suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood.

‘You won’t always see an immediate police deployment, but the information you provide will be looked into and will form part of our wider intelligence picture.’