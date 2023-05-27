Officers carried out the drugs warrant in Oak Leaf Way, Horndean, on Thursday morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the 7am search was ordered after receiving intelligence about drug-related activity.

She added: ‘We seized nearly £12,000 in cash from the address as well as mobile phones and items believed to be as a result of proceeds of crime. A 29-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Police lining up to storm the house in Horndean. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘He has been released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.’ Police have released video footage of officers storming into the house, with Havant, Waterlooville and East Hampshire Chief Inspector Habib Rahman stating that officers are acting on the concerns of the public and that they will continue to clamp down on drug trafficking.

He said drug crime can lead to other offences such as domestic abuse, theft and violence. A police spokeswoman added: ‘This forms part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related harm and supply across Waterlooville, following information submitted by you via our recent community survey.

‘We want to reassure you that we are listening and acting on your concerns. We encourage you to please keep reporting information to us about drugs supply and suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood.