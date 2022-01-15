Officers in the road policing unit reported: ‘This vehicle was travelling on cloned plates on the M27 near Romsey this morning - driver tried to get away but failed.’

The driver has been taken into custody and the vehicle recovered. Now on route to custody & vehicle recovered.’