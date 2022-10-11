Officers were awarded an increase of £700, which brings the allowance to £1,800 – but it could be £2,000 – which has left officers asking why they didn’t get the full amount.

Zoë Wakefield, federation chair, said: ‘Obviously officers are very grateful for the extra £700. But the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said she cannot afford the full £2,000, which would have come to £500,000 in total. She said the only way she could afford it would have been if she reduced the number of police officers or PCSOs.’

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George