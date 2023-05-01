News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police want to speak to this woman after man sexually assaulted in Alton pub

Police are looking to speak to a woman after a man was sexually assaulted inside a Hampshire pub.

By David George
Published 1st May 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:34 BST

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man was in the White Horse pub in Alton High Street when he was sexually assaulted by a woman he did not know. Police believe the woman photographed, who was wearing cowboy boots that evening, could help them with their investigation.

A spokesperson said: ‘At approximately 5.30pm on Saturday, April 29, a man was walking past the bar when he was approached from behind, by a woman unknown to him, who then reportedly sexually assaulted him.

Police say the woman pictured could help with their investigation. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight ConstabularyPolice say the woman pictured could help with their investigation. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the woman in this image. Is this you? Do you know or recognise her?

‘Were you in the pub at the time? Did you see what happened?’

The woman is described by police as white, in her 30s or 40s and 5ft 6in tall. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and was wearing a gold dress with cowboy boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230168316. You can also submit information to the police online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency, you should always dial 999.