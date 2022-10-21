Letters have been dropped through a road in Gosport after police noticed that a large number of cars were getting notes on their windscreen, with the writer complaining about their parking.

However, police say these vehicles are parked legally and have every right to be there.

Police have been dropping letters into homes. Picture: John Devlin

As a result a stark warning has been posted to all residents in the area.

In a letter, Gosport’s neighbourhood policing team said: ‘It has recently been brought to our attention that people parking their vehicles are returning to find notes on their windscreens.

‘The notes tell the car owners to find alternative parking spaces, despite the vehicles being legally parked and taxed.

‘While we fully appreciate that parking is not always easy, these owners are allowed to park their vehicles, just as much as you, the residents.

‘If you believe an individual has parked illegally, or suspect that the vehicle is not taxed, then please refer the matter to the relevant agencies instead of leaving notes on windscreens.’

The message is worth bearing in mind for residents across the borough, police added.

If the incidents continue, police say that they may end up taking things further.

‘We hope this letter will bring about a satisfactory resolution to the matter,’ they said.

‘If we continue to receive of notes on car windscreens, we may look to deal with this as harassment.’