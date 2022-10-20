Police arrest 12 people in Portsmouth and Havant in investigation into Class A and Class B drugs

All twelve people are being kept in custory

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that warrants executed this morning have led to the arrests of a dozen people from across Portsmouth and Havant.

A 63-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, two 30-year-old men and two 22-year-old men from Havant, a 31-year-old man from Waterlooville and a 27-year-old man, 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering.

A 60-year-old man an a 57-year-old woman from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Police say that a ‘significant quantity’ of Class A and Class B drugs were found, as well as a large amount of cash and two imitation firearms.

Havant Chief Inspector Habib Rahman said: ‘These warrants are part of our ongoing work to tackle drug-related harm in Havant and its neighbouring city Portsmouth.

‘Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and on the community as a whole. Drug supply is often linked to serious organised crime and is also a way of funding other criminal activity.

‘This includes the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children who are often used to sell drugs or commit other offences that arise out of issues such as drug debts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’d like to reassure the community that we are determined to do all we can to disrupt this type of activity and to keep our communities safe.’

All twelve people are being kept in police custody at this time, as a full investigation is launched.

Chief Insp Rahman has thanked the public for information that is given either directly to police or via Crimestoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The success of these investigations wouldn’t be possible without the intelligence that you, the community provide,’ he said.

‘Even the smallest pieces of information that is provided can often benefit our investigations.

‘I’d like to thank the public for their assistance in continuing to report crime and intelligence to us either directly or via the independent charity Crimestoppers.’