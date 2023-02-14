Philip Packham, 69, from Exford Avenue, Southampton, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order in connection with an incident on August 6 last year.

At around 3.15pm that day, the victim was walking her dog in the Lordshill area when Packham began following her and stroking her hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Packham, 69, from Exford Avenue, Southampton, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

This continued until she returned home and he followed her inside. Here he exposed himself, sexually assaulted her over her clothing and then left. The woman told her neighbour what happened, who then informed officers that were in the area.

At Southampton Crown Court yesterday, Packham was sentenced to spend a decade behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Caroline Price from Western Investigations said: ‘Packham is a dangerous predator who committed this depraved crime in the place where the victim should have felt most safe. I would like to praise her courage during the court process.

‘I am pleased to see the courts reflect this in their sentence and I hope it acts as reassurance to victims that we will do all we can to make sure offenders face justice.’

Police say if you have been a victim of a sexual offence, you will be listened to and respected from the moment you report a crime to them.

To report a crime, people can call 101 or go to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad