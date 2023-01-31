Hampshire skipper claims he lost vision a 'split second' before fatal collision in Solent waters

Emily Lewis suffered fatal injuries when the rigid inflatable boat collided with the 4.5m-high buoy at 36.8 knots in Solent waters at 10.11am on August 22, 2020, with other passengers seriously injured.

Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.

Michael Howley, 52, the owner of Seadogz, the company which operated the boat trip, is accused of not operating the boat safely.

Lawrence, who served as an RNLI lifeboatman for 20 years, told Winchester Crown Court he had lost his love of boating, having previously had a ‘fascination’ for all types of vessels.

He added that he wore a Seadogz-branded face mask during the fatal ride – and took a selfie photograph of himself wearing it – as part of precautions he was taking during the pandemic while assisting his elderly parents.

He said: ‘I have worn a mask to protect the people on the boat and myself as I am passing people very closely, within a metre. I was trying to be as safe as I could.’

Lawrence denied being a ‘show-off’ and said: ‘I have spent my whole life on the water and my whole life I have gone out to show people how to be safe on the water, and I have gone out when it has gone wrong to try to save people.

‘The ride on the day up until the last bit was a ride we had done many times, we hadn’t done anything different and was well within the capability of the boat. I didn’t believe anything I was doing was unsafe.’

His voice cracking with emotion, Lawrence described how he lost his vision as the Rib headed for the buoy.

He continued: ‘All I can remember is I came round the turn and straighten the boat up, I felt a little bit light-headed maybe.