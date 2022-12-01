Hampshire teenager, 16, reported missing with police believing she is in London

Dorcas, 16, disappeared on November 28. She has links to the areas of Newham, Tower Hamlets, Canning Town, Hackney and Woolwich, in London, where police say she could be.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a description of her and are appealing to the public for help. A statement said: ‘We are appealing for information to help us find the missing teenager, who we believe could be in London. The teenager is described as black, has dreadlock style hair with blonde highlights, is about 5ft tall and of slim build.