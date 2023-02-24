Hampshire teenagers who murdered man and then rapped about it are jailed for total of 90 years

Je’daine Carty, 18, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 19, and Cohan Daley, 18, were convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Frantisek Oleh.

The 31-year-old was stabbed ‘up to 20 times’ by the three defendants who barged into his home in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, Hampshire, on May 23 last year and attacked him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Burglar imprisoned family in their home for six hours at knifepoint

Three Hampshire teenagers who killed a father-of-two and then laughed, rapped and joked about it have been jailed for a combined total of 90 years. From left, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 19, Je’daine Carty, 18, and Cohan Daley, 18, were convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Frantisek Oleh. Pictures: Hampshire police

A post-mortem examination found that two of his wounds were caused by a ‘machete or axe-type weapon’.

The court heard the men were shouting ‘give me the car keys’ and later searched through kitchen cupboards before fleeing the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, told jurors that Carty was in debt to Mr Oleh for drugs.

She told the court: ‘Je’daine Carty, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra and Cohan Daley arrived at Frantisek’s door and within an astonishingly short period of time he was lying on the floor of his hallway, just inside his own front door, bleeding to death from numerous stab wounds.

Je’daine Carty, 18, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 19, and Cohan Daley, 18, were convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Frantisek Oleh. The 31-year-old was stabbed “up to 20 times” by the three defendants who barged into his home in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, Hampshire, on May 23 last year and attacked him. A post-mortem examination found that two of his wounds were caused by a “machete or axe-type weapon”. Picture: Hampshire police

‘They mercilessly cut him down with apparently little thought for what they were doing, whether they would be caught or whether others were likely to betray them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Their subsequent behaviour seems to suggest some of them may even have enjoyed the feelings of power or ruthlessness that appear to have possessed them and have revelled in the memories.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said that Carty, Kamarra-Jarra and Daley were ‘heard laughing after the incident and they even wrote “twisted” lyrics and recorded rap videos describing the murder’.

Kamarra-Jarra, of Milton Close, Basingstoke, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 32 years while Carty, of Ferndown Close, Basingstoke, and Daley, whose address cannot be given for legal reasons, were given minimum terms of 29 years each.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Dipper said: ‘This was a tragic and senseless act of violence that has not only led to a young father-of two losing his life, but it has also destroyed many others, including the lives of the three men sentenced today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Carty, Kamarra-Jarra and Daley went to Frantisek’s house that night, armed with knives. They carried out a sustained and brutal attack on him, in his own home with his family present, before leaving him to die.

‘As always, our thoughts remain with Frantisek’s family, friends and loved ones. Whilst we know nothing will bring Frantisek back, I hope that today’s sentences provide some measure of comfort to them at what remains an incredibly difficult time.

‘I hope this case sends a strong message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon or become involved in serious violence, no good ever comes from it. The consequences destroy lives forever.