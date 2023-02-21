News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Ford Fiesta crashes into A3(M) central reservation near Waterlooville

An appeal has been launched to find a black Audi seen driving fast near the scene of an accident on the A3(M).

By Freddie Webb
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 3:33pm

The single-vehicle collision happened on Friday evening on the southbound carriageway of the A3(M). A blue Ford Fiesta slammed into the central reservation between junctions 2 and 3.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said no one was injured in the crash. The force added: ‘Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward. Did you witness the incident?

Police said the crash happened on the A3(M) between junctions 2 and 3. Picture: Google Street View.
‘Did you see the Fiesta before the collision?’ Police said another vehicle – a black Audi – was seen at the time of the crash and would like to speak to the driver.

‘It has been reported that a black Audi was seen travelling at speed at the time of the incident. Did you see this vehicle?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us as soon as possible quoting 44230067040.’